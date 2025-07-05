Previous
Interesting Guy by frantackaberry
Photo 1371

Interesting Guy

This guy was hanging out on the window. I love his antenna. "iNaturalist" tells me that this is a Virginia Ctenucha Moth.
5th July 2025

Frances Tackaberry

