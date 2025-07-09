Previous
St. Albert’s Cheese Factory by frantackaberry
Photo 1372

St. Albert’s Cheese Factory

Met our son for lunch in a small town called Moose Creek and then visited the nearby St. Albert’s Cheese Factory where you can actually watch them making the cheese and curd.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
July 12th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice viewpoint
July 12th, 2025  
