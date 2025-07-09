Sign up
Photo 1372
St. Albert’s Cheese Factory
Met our son for lunch in a small town called Moose Creek and then visited the nearby St. Albert’s Cheese Factory where you can actually watch them making the cheese and curd.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
2
0
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
1449
photos
50
followers
92
following
376% complete
View this month »
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th July 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
July 12th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice viewpoint
July 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
