Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by frantackaberry
Photo 1373

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

These four butterflies were mud-puddling by the edge of the lake.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
Dorothy ace
So nice to find them like this.
July 14th, 2025  
