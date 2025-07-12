Previous
Cool Spot on a Hot Day by frantackaberry
Photo 1374

Cool Spot on a Hot Day

It was 31C today, but we still managed to find an occupied swimming spot along the lake for the dog.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
