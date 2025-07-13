Previous
Reflecting on Golf Game by frantackaberry
Photo 1376

Reflecting on Golf Game

I loved how The Marshes Golf Course in Ottawa, Ontario was reflecting I. This building.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...Great capture of the amazing reflections
July 14th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Wow!
July 14th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
That’s amazing!
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact