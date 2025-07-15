Sign up
Photo 1379
Pearly Wood-nymph
Just about stepped on this interesting moth that was hanging out on our front step.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Frances Tackaberry
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
