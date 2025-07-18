Previous
Ontario Hall at Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, CA by frantackaberry
Photo 1385

Ontario Hall at Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, CA

I enjoy strolling around the campus of Queen's University once all the students have left for the summer. This is the "Ontario Hall" building.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact