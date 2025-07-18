Sign up
Previous
Photo 1385
Ontario Hall at Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, CA
I enjoy strolling around the campus of Queen's University once all the students have left for the summer. This is the "Ontario Hall" building.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Frances Tackaberry
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
379% complete
View this month »
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th July 2025 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
