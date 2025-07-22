Previous
Roadtripping by frantackaberry
Roadtripping

Driving 17 hours to visit our son in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Stopped to have dinner on this bench in Mattawa at the confluence of the Mattawa River and Ottawa River
22nd July 2025

Frances Tackaberry

