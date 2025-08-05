Sign up
Photo 1390
Vatican Museums
We also toured the Vatican museums before heading to our ship. This was a crazy time to be in Rome as it is estimated that 1,000,000 people attended the 2025 Jubilee of youth that week!
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
1
1
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
1468
photos
55
followers
97
following
381% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th August 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shirley
ace
Wow
August 17th, 2025
