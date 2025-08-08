Previous
Cinque Terre - Monterosso by frantackaberry
Photo 1393

Cinque Terre - Monterosso

Interesting to see the village of Monterosso. The beaches were packed with people! Who can resist that beautiful blue water!
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Frances Tackaberry

Photo Details

