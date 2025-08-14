Previous
Barcelona, Spain by frantackaberry
Photo 1399

Barcelona, Spain

Just a quick turn around day in Barcelona. We said farewell to the friends we were travelling with, did a short tour on the HopOn HopOff bus and then hopped back on the ship for our next leg of our journey.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact