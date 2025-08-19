Previous
World Photography Day by frantackaberry
Photo 1404

World Photography Day

This year’s theme is “My Favourite Photo”. I took this shot of my boys almost 20 years ago, but the memories it triggers makes it an all time favourite photo of mine.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
384% complete

Photo Details

