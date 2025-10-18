Sign up
Previous
Photo 1415
Trying something New
Well, I curled 35 years ago, but we thought we would try a game with friends.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
2
0
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
1491
photos
53
followers
97
following
387% complete
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 1:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
KV
ace
Looks like it would be. Challenging game… but lots of fun.
October 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
October 24th, 2025
