Go Blue Jays Go! by frantackaberry
Photo 1416

Go Blue Jays Go!

Our only national baseball team, the Toronto Blue Jays have made it to the World Series. Game 1 is tonight!

I created this image using ChatGpt and 3 of my photos (on the right side). What these AI programs can do in a matter of seconds is scary!
