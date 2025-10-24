Sign up
Previous
Photo 1416
Go Blue Jays Go!
Our only national baseball team, the Toronto Blue Jays have made it to the World Series. Game 1 is tonight!
I created this image using ChatGpt and 3 of my photos (on the right side). What these AI programs can do in a matter of seconds is scary!
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
0
0
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
1492
photos
53
followers
97
following
387% complete
View this month »
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
