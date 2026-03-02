Previous
All Cleaned Up! by frantackaberry
Photo 1418

All Cleaned Up!

Ellie was in desperate need of a bath and trim after being at the kennel for 2 weeks
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
Joan Robillard ace
Looking good Ellie
March 7th, 2026  
tina (arayofsrqsun)
Precious 💕
March 8th, 2026  
