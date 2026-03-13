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Quote Challenge by frantackaberry
Photo 1424

Quote Challenge

13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
390% complete

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