Previous
Next
Zen365#2 by franzhuempfner
2 / 365

Zen365#2

Im Menschen ist nicht allein Gedächtnis, sondern Erinnerung.

In the human being there is not only memory, but retrospection.

– Thomas von Aquin – Dominikanischer Philosoph und Theologe – 1225 bis 1274
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Franz Huempfner

ace
@franzhuempfner
Project ZEN365 by Franz Huempfner To see a drop of water means to see the essence of all water in space. To look at the totality...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise