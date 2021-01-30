Previous
Zen365#3 by franzhuempfner
3 / 365

Zen365#3

Auf Seide gemalt
die Orchidee – nicht malen
kann man ihren Duft!

Painted on silk
the Orchid - you can not
paint its fragrance. Rōcho
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Franz Huempfner

@franzhuempfner
Project ZEN365 by Franz Huempfner To see a drop of water means to see the essence of all water in space. To look at the totality...
