25 / 365
zen365#25
winter tree waiting for spring
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Franz Huempfner
ace
@franzhuempfner
Project ZEN365 by Franz Huempfner To see a drop of water means to see the essence of all water in space. To look at the totality...
25
photos
7
followers
10
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Views
2
Album
ZEN365
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
black and white
,
winter
,
landscape
