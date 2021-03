a picture of a tree is a metaphor of a tree. It is the tree in us.I offer prints of this project at https://www.artmajeur.com/en/franzhuempfner/artworks/galleries/2063993/zen365. Artmajeur prints in a very good quality and I recommend the print: art prints/fine art paper/glossy in the size 20x20cm. This is a budget offer for a print on Hahnemühle Baryta fine art paper.