zen365#35 by franzhuempfner
35 / 365

zen365#35

a picture of a tree is a metaphor of a tree. It is the tree in us.

I offer prints of this project at https://www.artmajeur.com/en/franzhuempfner/artworks/galleries/2063993/zen365.
Artmajeur prints in a very good quality and I recommend the print: art prints/fine art paper/glossy in the size 20x20cm. This is a budget offer for a print on Hahnemühle Baryta fine art paper.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Franz Huempfner

@franzhuempfner
Project ZEN365 by Franz Huempfner To see a drop of water means to see the essence of all water in space. To look at the totality...
Krista Marson ace
love this
March 11th, 2021  
