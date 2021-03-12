Previous
zen365#36 by franzhuempfner
36 / 365

zen365#36

Rescue of the injured bird (hawfinch). Now it lives with us in an aviary.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Franz Huempfner

@franzhuempfner
Project ZEN365 by Franz Huempfner To see a drop of water means to see the essence of all water in space. To look at the totality...
