zen365#37 by franzhuempfner
37 / 365

zen365#37

Twins. In nature, no two beings are exactly alike. Every being is unique, because that is the only way evolution works. Ambitious scientists want to make copies of living beings, just like you make a copy on a computer.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Franz Huempfner

@franzhuempfner
Project ZEN365 by Franz Huempfner
