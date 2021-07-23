Sign up
Photo 475
Laocoonte
Northy, wrote to me: "How about you draw inspiration from the word gumption?
One of the gorgeous pieces of art I have seen in Musei Vaticani last Friday... The poor Laocoonte went meet his ill-fated destiny with energy and determination...
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Francesca Ciarroc...
ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
Francesca Ciarrocchi
ace
@northy
Ancient gumption in b&w...
July 25th, 2021
Ancient gumption in b&w...