Laocoonte by frappa77
Photo 475

Laocoonte

Northy, wrote to me: "How about you draw inspiration from the word gumption?

One of the gorgeous pieces of art I have seen in Musei Vaticani last Friday... The poor Laocoonte went meet his ill-fated destiny with energy and determination...
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Francesca Ciarroc...

ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
Francesca Ciarrocchi ace
@northy
Ancient gumption in b&w...
July 25th, 2021  
