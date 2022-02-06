Previous
Next
Caught! by frappa77
Photo 525

Caught!

Delwyn, @dkbarnett, asked me to do a panning shot...
This is the best among the several attempts I took... The cyclist caught me and posed for me!
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Francesca Ciarroc...

ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Francesca Ciarrocchi ace
@dkbarnett this is my answer to your challenge!
February 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise