Photo 525
Caught!
Delwyn,
@dkbarnett
, asked me to do a panning shot...
This is the best among the several attempts I took... The cyclist caught me and posed for me!
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
1
0
Francesca Ciarroc...
ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
525
photos
80
followers
116
following
143% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
6th February 2022 12:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
panning
,
cyclist
,
frappa-pushed
,
get-pushed-497
Francesca Ciarrocchi
ace
@dkbarnett
this is my answer to your challenge!
February 8th, 2022
