Photo 534
Antithesis
"I am woman, I am fearless
I am sexy, I'm divine
I'm unbeatable, I'm creative
Honey, you can get in line
I am feminine, I am masculine
I am anything I want
I can teach you, I can love you
If you got it goin' on"
I am woman - Emmy Meli
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
1
Francesca Ciarroc...
ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
20th February 2022 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woman
,
feminine
,
masculine
,
fiveplustwo-antithesis
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Great interpretation!!
February 27th, 2022
