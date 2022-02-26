Previous
Antithesis by frappa77
Antithesis

"I am woman, I am fearless
I am sexy, I'm divine
I'm unbeatable, I'm creative
Honey, you can get in line
I am feminine, I am masculine
I am anything I want
I can teach you, I can love you
If you got it goin' on"

I am woman - Emmy Meli
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Great interpretation!!
February 27th, 2022  
