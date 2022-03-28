Sign up
Photo 537
Cardboard box
Afraid of being closed inside a cardboard box...
Nb. just a quick shot with my mobile phone... I found a big cardboard box in my workplace and could not resist...
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Francesca Ciarroc...
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
Tags
me
,
cardboard
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-cardboard
moni kozi
ace
Neat!!! Are you a cat? I hear cats usually get into each box they encounter 😁🐈⬛🐈🐱
March 28th, 2022
katy
ace
I love it! I thought of doing something very similar but you look so much better in there than I would have
March 28th, 2022
