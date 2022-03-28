Previous
Cardboard box by frappa77
Photo 537

Cardboard box

Afraid of being closed inside a cardboard box...

Nb. just a quick shot with my mobile phone... I found a big cardboard box in my workplace and could not resist...
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Francesca Ciarroc...

@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
moni kozi ace
Neat!!! Are you a cat? I hear cats usually get into each box they encounter 😁🐈‍⬛🐈🐱
March 28th, 2022  
katy ace
I love it! I thought of doing something very similar but you look so much better in there than I would have
March 28th, 2022  
