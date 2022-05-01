Previous
Next
Drinks on the patio by frauli
42 / 365

Drinks on the patio

We went to Still House this afternoon after our family get together at ihop - we sat on the patio and had drinks and talked - it was a perfect spring day
1st May 2022 1st May 22

CarolJ

@frauli
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise