52 / 365
Wasabi Peas
I’m still not sure if I like these or not -they are so strong- it’s almost like if you’re going to eat a few- you probably need to power through and eat a bunch
18th May 2022
18th May 22
CarolJ
Tags
hot
,
peas
,
crunchy
,
wasabi
