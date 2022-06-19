Previous
Next
Father’s Day by frauli
68 / 365

Father’s Day

It was a perfect day to be out and we had fun in the city-food, ice cream , hiking (kinda) and watching the lake
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

CarolJ

@frauli
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise