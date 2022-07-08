Previous
Backyard lovelies by frauli
81 / 365

Backyard lovelies

Greti put this bouquet together with flowers from our backyard- my favorite is hydrangeas
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

CarolJ

@frauli
