Previous
Next
Finally some rain! by frederickwintermaccom
6 / 365

Finally some rain!

It’s been unseasonably dry this Spring. Finally got a good thunderstorm and figured I’d try to capture some motion of the rain hitting the leaves. How did I do?

Now time to assess the damage. 😬
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Frederick Winter

@frederickwintermaccom
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise