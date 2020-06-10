Sign up
10 / 365
Mask that fits!
So many people are dealing with masks that literally fall off their face when they talk. I’m putting this pic out as a PSA that a little extra investment is worth it.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
0
0
Frederick Winter
@frederickwintermaccom
Photo Details
Views
3
365
365
iPhone X
iPhone X
Taken
10th June 2020 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Tags
selfie
,
facemask
