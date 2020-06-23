Previous
Buford? by frederickwintermaccom
23 / 365

Buford?

Our local bunny that comes by each year. My wife Katie likes to call it Buford. I’m pretty sure this is Buford Jr or Buford the III.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Frederick Winter

@frederickwintermaccom
