Life is short, bring flowers by frederickwintermaccom
46 / 365

Life is short, bring flowers

Found this lovely bike in a neighbors yard. I was so cute I had to take a picture!
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Frederick Winter

@frederickwintermaccom
Milanie ace
Like the vintage feel to this
July 17th, 2020  
