Balance by freneticfox
2 / 365

Balance

Got out to shoot later in the day than I wanted, but got out all the same.

The rocks really are balanced on each other, but not as stable as they seem... but aren't we all?
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Frenetic Fox Phot...

@freneticfox
8% complete

