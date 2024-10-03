Previous
How do you spend your time? by freneticfox
How do you spend your time?

Sometimes initial plans change. We get to chose how we respond to that. In photography and in life. Sometimes those choices make everything better.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Frenetic Fox Phot...

@freneticfox
