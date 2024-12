It's in the cards

I needed tiny cards for one of the images I plan to capture this month. Luckily I'm handy at making props. During the process I thought "this might be kind of a neat shot to grab" so, here's a little behind the scenes.



Double sided tape, a make shift light table and a lot of cutting. Each "card" is roughly 15mm tall, which is almost 1:6 scale.



The things we do to create images...