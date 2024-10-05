Keep climbing

I've never been good at climbing trees but I've known lots of people that I think might be part squirrel. It never stopped me from trying though.



Everyone is working towards something, and it might seem effortless for some and others might struggle constantly. It can be exhausting. But like Rocky said (the boxer not the Squirrel) "It's not about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward". From time to time, even movies can strike a chord.



So, I try not to focus on how hard I get hit (and boy do I know about getting hit) instead I try to just keep moving forward.