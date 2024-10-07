You are not alone

Day 7



This is one of the first images I had in mind to shoot for this photo a day challenge. I could see this very clearly in my mind. It seems simple right? Just a subject against a black background under some light? But the darkness is deceptive. This is a white background. The light is narrowed and shaped to give this perception of a black backdrop.



It's easy for people to think that photography is all about what you can see, about capturing as much light as possible. But the shadows are always there.



Just like in life, the shadows are always there. And they can make us feel just as isolated as this subject is. Surrounded by darkness, only the smallest but of light to keep it at bay.



I don't care if it sounds cheesy, but I use photography to help push back against the darkness in life. I use the light and the shadows to help maintain balance. Everyone has something they can turn to, have you found yours? I hope you have. If not, I hope you do soon. It's out there.