If you know, you know

Remember planking? While it was usually "harmless" when people were considerate in doing it, it still led to injuries and even death. From a fad.



This makes me think about how dangerous jumping on bandwagons can be. We as humans don't always stop and think before we do things. We are so quick to jump on a cause, or share some one else's post about some hot topic. There is so much information that is so easily accessible, we take things that we see or hear for granted as true.



For example, did someone really die from planking, or did you just believe it because it was said on an internet post?