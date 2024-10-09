Sign up
This rocks
So... not technically 1 image. This is MANY images stacked to create one image. This is roughly a 2.5mm section of a small rock (maybe quartz) that my youngest child found.
Is the image perfect? No, but nothing is. I prefer interesting to perfect. And I find this image interesting.
So... go do interesting things.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
macro
focus stacking
