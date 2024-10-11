Time marches on

I noticed today that despite the very warm month of October, the leaves have been changing all the same. I also realized today, that I have lenses that I haven't had a chance to use in longer than I would like.



This is about half way up a 10 meter tree, that is about 45 meters from my back window. There is nothing special about this image. Literally just a point, focus, click the shutter photograph. But taken with a long lens that needed some attention.



Sometimes I guess all we need is a little attentiveness. A reminder that we still matter.