Actors life by freneticfox
13 / 365

Actors life

Today's image is a real person! Whaaaat! This is from a shoot I did this morning for @olivia_josephine88 @aprilmatsongrady and @scottygra and these people are awesome.

Olivia is an amazing example of how subtle expressions can drastically change an image. A single smirk, or movement of an eyebrow or tilt of the head and she is telling an entirely different story. And I got to capture those moments!
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Frenetic Fox Phot...

@freneticfox
8% complete

