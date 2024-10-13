Sign up
13 / 365
Actors life
Today's image is a real person! Whaaaat! This is from a shoot I did this morning for
@olivia_josephine88
@aprilmatsongrady
and
@scottygra
and these people are awesome.
Olivia is an amazing example of how subtle expressions can drastically change an image. A single smirk, or movement of an eyebrow or tilt of the head and she is telling an entirely different story. And I got to capture those moments!
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
