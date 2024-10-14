Previous
This is Halloween (almost) by freneticfox
This is Halloween (almost)

This is one of my children's Halloween pumpkin. He's painting Oogie-Boogie on the back half (you can see a bit of the green poking around).

I like to shoot these "every day things" with my absolute favorite lens, an almost 60 year old 105mm f2.5 Nikkor lens.

Creative pumpkin makes the kid happy, old lens makes me happy. Simple things.
