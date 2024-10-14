Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
14 / 365
This is Halloween (almost)
This is one of my children's Halloween pumpkin. He's painting Oogie-Boogie on the back half (you can see a bit of the green poking around).
I like to shoot these "every day things" with my absolute favorite lens, an almost 60 year old 105mm f2.5 Nikkor lens.
Creative pumpkin makes the kid happy, old lens makes me happy. Simple things.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frenetic Fox Phot...
@freneticfox
31
photos
0
followers
0
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close