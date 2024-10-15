Previous
He judges by freneticfox
He judges

On (rare) occasion I’ll actually use my phone for photography. This is one of those occasions, because look at his face!

He’s the most “why aren’t you giving me your food”est boy. He tries to peer into your very soul, but gets distracted by snacks.
@freneticfox
