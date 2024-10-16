Have you ever seen the rain...

Rainy times are my favorite times. I spent my many years of my youth in the Pacific Northwest, and one of my favorite things was to walk around in the forests when it was raining. It was peaceful, it was quiet (people quiet not nature quiet), and it had a smell and sound like nowhere else I've ever experienced.



This is as close as I can get these days, so when it started raining today, I knew what kind of image I wanted to capture today. This is something that brought be happiness and comfort in my younger days, and maybe it will give you a little of those things now.