Simple things by freneticfox
17 / 365

Simple things

Just a sky I found interesting. I was taken by the contrast of the clouds and the window of sky poking through the clouds in the window in the trees.

Again, simple things.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Frenetic Fox Phot...

@freneticfox
8% complete

