It's this guy again. He got to go to probably his favorite place on the planet, the dog park.



He likes to hop his three legged way down the bank into the water, though he's never gone more than chest deep. I honestly don't even know if he can swim (with three legs it might be in a circle anyway).



He's the only dog I've ever seen that just likes to stand in shallow water... But if it makes him happy, so be it.