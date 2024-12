Always watching...

Squirrels. Well, singular squirrel. This little guy was about 30ft up in a tree, and started throwing it's food scraps at my oldest child. So of course I wanted to get a picture of it. A great use of a 500mm lens.



When I come back out, it's just chillin in a tree, As the kids say "very cutesy, very demure, very mindful". Squirrels these days.