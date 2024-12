Throwing hands (or wings)

There is this saying in photography, "f8 and be there". I was reminded of this because I was obviously present, but I also happened to capture this image at f8 HA.



But more than just "being there" I think it's important to have patience. This wasn't lucky timing, I was out there with the ducks for almost an hour, watching and listening. I learned that following certain sounds and actions, came other actions.



I waited for the sounds the ones that preceded what I wanted to capture and CLICK.



Mr. Duck throwing hands, (or wings in this case).



Worth the wait I'd say.